'टिप टिप बरसा पानी' पर सपना चौधरी-अर्शी खान ने किया ऐसा डांस, वीडियो सामने आते ही वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 11:06 AM IST
Watch Sapna Chaudhary dance with Arshi Khan On Bollywood Song
रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' के सीजन 11 में एक दूसरे को एक पल के लिए भी बर्दाश्त ना करने वाली सपना चौधरी और अर्शी खान इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं। हाल ही में सपना चौधरी के भाई की शादी में इन दोनों ने साथ जमकर डांस भी किया। एक के बाद एक डांस वीडियोज सामने आने से इनके फैंस भी काफी हैरान हैं। अब इन दोनों के डांस का एक और वीडियो सामने आया है। 
