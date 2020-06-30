शहर चुनें
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में संजय राउत का बयान और पाकिस्तान में आतंकी हमले पर बोलीं रवीन टंडन, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 07:35 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खुदकुशी के मामले में पुलिस लगातार छानबीन कर रही है। इस मामले में अब तक कई लोगों से पूछताछ की जा चुकी है। इस बीच शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने पूछा है कि आखिर पुलिस इस मामले में लोगों से इतनी देर पूछताछ क्यों कर रही है? इसे लेकर उन्होंने शिवसेना के मुखपत्र सामना में एक लेख लिखा है।

सुशांत मामले में हो रही जांच पर बोले संजय राउत, 'एक महीना बीता अब क्या सामने आना बाकी'

 
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
sanjay raut sushant singh rajput pakistan raveena tandon kunal khemu salman jhan shoaib akhtar
 
