शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sanjay Dutt got angry when his dughter Trishala Dutt called him uncle

संजय दत्त ने खोला जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा राज, बोले-बेटी ने जब अंकल बुलाया, बहुत गुस्सा आया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 01:53 PM IST
sanjay dutt
1 of 5
sanjay dutt - फोटो : file photo
बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के ऐसे एक्टर और स्टार किड रहे हैं जो कई बार विवादों में आ चुके हैं। मान्यता के साथ अब अपनी खुशहाल जिंदगी बिता रहे संजय पर बनी बायोपिक संजू से पता चलता है कि उनकी जिंदगी काफी विवादों मेें रही और उनके जीवन में कई लड़कियां आईं उन्हें उनसे प्यार भी हुआ। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
richa sharma trishala dutt sanjay dutt madhuri dixit kalank ऋचा शर्मा त्रिशाला दत्त संजय दत्त माधुरी दीक्षित कलंक
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

libi rana
Bollywood

कभी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर राज करती थी ये एक्ट्रेस, फिर एक दिन ऐसा आया जब लोगों को देख भागने लगी थी

15 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार प्रियंका चोपड़ा का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'मेरा भी हुआ है यौन शोषण'

15 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
the kapil sharma show
Bollywood

रॉयल लाइफ जीने वाले इन स्टार्स ने बताया सब्जियों और पेट्रोल के दाम, जवाब सुन दर्शकों ने उड़ाया मजाक

15 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका ने अर्जुन से शादी करने पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, जानें क्या है गोवा में गुपचुप फेरे लेने की सच्चाई

15 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
रानी मुखर्जी-आदित्य चोपड़ा
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं पर आया इन शादीशुदा निर्देशकों का दिल, कोई रहा लिव-इन में तो किसी ने तोड़ी शादी

15 अप्रैल 2019

Sacred Games Season 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 की तारीख हुई तय, पंकज त्रिपाठी के रोल को लेकर हुआ खुलासा

15 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Mandira Bedi
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा का यौन उत्पीड़न और मंदिरा बेदी के जन्मदिन सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

15 अप्रैल 2019

rajkumar hirani
Bollywood

#MeToo के आरोपों में फंसे हिरानी की हो गई ऐसी हालत, फिल्मों को लेकर किया बड़ा फैसला

15 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
मथुरा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी ने जब पहली बार खोला था सौतेले बेटे सनी देओल के साथ संबंधों का राज

14 अप्रैल 2019

amrita saif
Bollywood

जब सैफ और अमृता की शादी में पहुंची थीं 12 साल की करीना, बोली थीं- 'मुबारक हो सैफ अंकल'

14 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
me too india
Bollywood

हिरानी समेत इन डायरेक्टर्स पर भी लगे थे यौन शोषण के आरोप, 2 को फिल्म से कर दिया गया बाहर

15 अप्रैल 2019

farheen
Bollywood

क्रिकेटर से गुपचुप शादी कर रातोंरात फिल्मों से गायब हो गई थी ये हीरोइन, अब चला रही अरबों की कंपनी

14 अप्रैल 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को खुलेआम लड़के ने दी धमकी, आई लव यू बोलो, नहीं तो नस काट लूंगा

15 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood Actress
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन देते समय इन 5 एक्ट्रेस को हुई थी दिक्कत, एक की तो मां ने की थी मदद

15 अप्रैल 2019

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kuamar
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही 2 बच्चों की मां बनीं रवीना टंडन, एक्टर संग अधूरी रह गई थी लव स्टोरी

14 अप्रैल 2019

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan
Bollywood

'इंशाल्लाह' में आलिया और सलमान की जोड़ी के पीछे है एक बड़ी वजह, एक्ट्रेस ने खोला राज

15 अप्रैल 2019

प्रकाश कौर के साथ धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

'हीमैन' धर्मेंद्र के पूरे परिवार से मिलिए, दो पत्नियां और 6 बच्चे, जानिए कौन क्या करते हैं?

14 अप्रैल 2019

lia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor,Shweta Bachchan
Bollywood

'कलंक' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में आलिया, वरुण और श्वेता बच्चन समेत पहुंचे कई सितारे

15 अप्रैल 2019

sakshi tanwar
Bollywood

46 की उम्र में बिन ब्याही मां बनकर खुश हैं साक्षी तंवर, एक साल में इतनी बदल गई है जिंदगी

14 अप्रैल 2019

katrina kaif
Bollywood

सलमान खान के साथ रिश्ते के सवाल पर कटरीना ने दिया था जवाब, बोली थीं- 'मैं शादी से पहले...'

14 अप्रैल 2019

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के पीछे पड़ी थी इस सुपर स्टार की बेटी, पीछा छुड़ाने के लिए घुस गए थे थाने में

15 अप्रैल 2019

Akshay Kumar and Shantipriya
Bollywood

गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहीं अक्षय कुमार की पहली हीरोइन, शादी के 5 साल बाद हो गई थी पति की मौत

14 अप्रैल 2019

sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : file photo
Trishala Dutt
Trishala Dutt - फोटो : file photo
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt - फोटो : file photo
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt - फोटो : twitter
Sanjay Dutt Kalank Poster
Sanjay Dutt Kalank Poster - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.