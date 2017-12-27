बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फोर्ब्स का बर्थडे पर सलमान को बंपर तोहफा, शाहरुख-विराट को पछाड़कर बने नंबर वन
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 05:39 PM IST
अभिनेता सलमान खान के बर्थडे पर फोर्ब्स ने बंपर तोहफा दिया है। साल 2017 में सलमान ने कमाई के मामले में शाहरुख खान और विराट कोहली को पछाड़कर नंबर वन का ताज हासिल कर लिया है।
