{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Khan, anil kapoor and kriti sanon
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kriti sanon
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sidharth Malhotra and Remo D'Souza
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Warina Hussain
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sonakshi Sinha
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anil kapoor and tiger shroff
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c5f8bbdec22140e107c6a","slug":"salman-khan-to-pranutan-bahl-and-anil-kapoor-these-celebrity-reached-special-screening-of-notebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Pranutan Bahli Family and Kajol
- फोटो : social media