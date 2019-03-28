शहर चुनें

सलमान से लेकर अनिल कपूर तक, स्टार किड की डेब्यू फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़ीं कई हस्तियां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 12:53 PM IST
Salman Khan, anil kapoor and kriti sanon
1 of 8
Salman Khan, anil kapoor and kriti sanon - फोटो : amar ujala
एक्टर सलमान खान इन दिनों अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'भारत' के अलावा 'नोटबुक' को लेकर भी चर्चा में हैं। जीजा आयुष शर्मा और वरीना हुसैन के बाद उन्होंने 2 नए चेहरों को भी बॉलीवुड में लांच किया है। सलमान खान द्वारा प्रोड्यूस फिल्म 'नोटबुक' से नई जोड़ी जहीर इकबाल और प्रनूतन बहल बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू कर रही हैं। बुधवार को मुंबई में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। 'नोटबुक' की स्क्रीनिंग में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारें पहुंचे। एक नजर उन्हीं सितारों पर।
notebook salman khan zaheer iqbal pranutan bahl anil kapoor sonakshi sinha tiger shroff नोटबुक सलमान खान जहीर इकबाल प्रनूतन बहल अनिल कपूर सोनाक्षी सिन्हा टाइगर श्रॉफ
Salman Khan, anil kapoor and kriti sanon
Salman Khan, anil kapoor and kriti sanon - फोटो : amar ujala
Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl
Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl - फोटो : social media
kriti sanon
kriti sanon - फोटो : social media
Sidharth Malhotra and Remo D'Souza
Sidharth Malhotra and Remo D'Souza - फोटो : social media
Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain - फोटो : social media
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : social media
anil kapoor and tiger shroff
anil kapoor and tiger shroff - फोटो : social media
Pranutan Bahli Family and Kajol
Pranutan Bahli Family and Kajol - फोटो : social media
