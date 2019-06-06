शहर चुनें

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 09:36 AM IST
सलमान खान इस बार अपनी फिल्म 'भारत' को लेकर नहीं बल्कि अपने बॉडीगार्ड को थप्पड़ मारने को लेकर चर्चा में हैं । सलमान फिल्म 'भारत' के प्रीमियर में पहुंचे थे जहां ये घटना हुई । यहां उनके एक बॉडीगार्ड ने बच्चे के साथ बदतमीजी कर दी। ये देख सलमान भड़क गए और उन्होंने सरेआम अपने बॉडीगार्ड को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया । वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हुआ लेकिन बाद में इसे डिलीट कर दिया गया । 
