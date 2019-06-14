शहर चुनें

सलमान खान की हीरोइन स्नेहा उलाल का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से हुआ ब्रेकअप, ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 01:24 PM IST
सलमान खान की हीरोइन स्नेहा उलाल पिछले दिनों अपनी तबीयत खराब होने के चलते चर्चा में आई थीं । स्नेहा ने अस्पताल से अपनी एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की थी । अब स्नेहा फिर से सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं । दरअसल, स्नेहा, अवि मित्तल को डेट कर रही थीं । जिससे अब उनका ब्रेकअप हो गया है । 
sneha ullal avi mittal salman khan film lucky स्नेहा उलाल अवि मित्तल सलमान खान
