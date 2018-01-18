Download App
'टाइगर जिंदा है' के बाद इस फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे सलमान-कटरीना, 'भाई' का होगा ये किरदार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 07:47 PM IST
Salman khan and katrina kaif come together for ali abbas zafar next bharat
1 of 4
फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' में सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ की जोड़ी को दर्शकों ने काफी सराहा। दोनों ने इससे पहले भी कई फिल्मों में साथ काम किया है। ऐसे में निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर एक बार फिर अपनी फिल्म ‘भारत’ में सलमान के अपोजिट कटरीना को कास्ट करने की सोच रहे हैं।
salman khan ali abbas zafar katrina kaif

