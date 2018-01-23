बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'कालाकांडी' के फ्लॉप होने के बाद इस एक्टर के साथ अपनी किस्मत आजमाएंगे सैफ
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:04 PM IST
सैफ अली खान और आर माधवन की फिल्म 'रहना है तेरे दिल में' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जमकर कमाई की थी। इस फिल्म को 17 साल बीत चुके हैं ऐसे में यह दोनों एक्टर्स एक साथ फिर से बड़े पर्दे पर आने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6713184f1c1b83268b5fdc","slug":"saif-ali-khan-and-r-madhavan-doing-a-film-together-after-17-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.