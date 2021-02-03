विज्ञापन
रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन पर किया ट्वीट और आदिपुरुष के सेट पर लगी आग, पांच खबरें

Swati Singh
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: स्वाति सिंह
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 12:37 AM IST
आदिपुरुष के सेट पर आग- फोटो
1 of 5
आदिपुरुष के सेट पर आग- फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
साल 2021 की सबसे महात्वाकांक्षी और मेगा बजट फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’ के सेट पर आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया है। फिल्म की शूटिंग का आज पहला ही दिन था और पहले ही दिन हुए इस हादसे के बाद हरतरफ अफरातफरी सी दिखी। आग को हालांकि काबू कर लिया गया है लेकिन इससे पहले फिल्म का सेट पूरी तरह जलकर खाक हो गया। फिल्म के निर्देशक ओम राउत ने ‘अमर उजाला’ को बताया कि आग के दौरान सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त इंतजाम होने के चलते सेट पर मौजूद सभी लोग सुरक्षित रहे।

देखें फिल्म 'आदिपुरुष' के सेट पर आग की तस्वीरें, निर्देशक ने कहा- ईश्वर की कृपा से सब सुरक्षित निकल आए
