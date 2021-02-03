रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन पर किया ट्वीट और आदिपुरुष के सेट पर लगी आग, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"6019a1f828eb3f2f5b55e3ca","slug":"rihanna-tweets-on-farmer-movement-and-fire-breaks-out-on-sets-of-adipurush-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आदिपुरुष के सेट पर आग- फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"6019a1f828eb3f2f5b55e3ca","slug":"rihanna-tweets-on-farmer-movement-and-fire-breaks-out-on-sets-of-adipurush-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"6019a1f828eb3f2f5b55e3ca","slug":"rihanna-tweets-on-farmer-movement-and-fire-breaks-out-on-sets-of-adipurush-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
raj shandilya
- फोटो : amar ujala