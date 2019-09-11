शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Reality TV star Kim Kardashian suffering from Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis

गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही ये फेमस मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस, टेस्ट निकला है पॉजिटिव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 02:53 PM IST
किम कार्दशियन
1 of 5
किम कार्दशियन
अमेरिकन मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस किम कार्दशियन (Kim Kardashian) पिछले कई दिनों से दर्द, जोड़ों में सूजन, सिरदर्द, कमजोरी जैसी परेशानियों का सामना कर रही थीं। जिसके बाद उनका ब्लड टेस्ट किया गया। इस टेस्ट में चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kim kardashian lupus rheumatoid arthritis keeping up with the kardashians किम कार्दशियन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की ये तस्वीर देख यूजर्स को आई पान-मसाले की याद, बोले- 'विमल थूकने गए होंगे'

11 सितंबर 2019

9/11
Bollywood

9/11 आतंकी हमले पर बनी हैं ये 5 फिल्में, इस फिल्म को तो विवादों के बाद भी मिला ऑस्कर

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Television

'चंद्रकांता' की निर्देशक नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, FIR दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara and Karan Johar
Bollywood

45 हजार की चप्पल पहनकर करण जौहर से मिलने पहुंचे 'अर्जुन रेड्डी', साथ में नजर आईं कियारा

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
First motion poster of Dabangg 3
Bollywood

100 दिन बाद आ रहे सलमान खान, 'दंबग 3' का पहला मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज

11 सितंबर 2019

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता ने शेयर की शाहरुख के साथ 19 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, कहा- 'सपना पूरा हो गया'

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

coolie no 1
Bollywood

कुली नंबर 1 के सेट पर आधी रात को लगी आग, टीम को नहीं हुआ कोई नुकसान

11 सितंबर 2019

Nushrat Bharucha
Bollywood

ऑस्कर जीतने वाली इस फिल्म से रिजेक्ट कर दी गई थीं 'ड्रीम गर्ल की हीरोइन, सामने आई वजह

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
विज्ञापन
karan johar
Television

KBC 11: हॉट हीट पर करण जौहर होते तो जीत जाते एक करोड़, यूपी के शख्स ने जवाब दिए बिना छोड़ा शो

11 सितंबर 2019

sanoj raj
Television

KBC 11: 7 करोड़ की दहलीज पर पहुंचा बिहार का ये कंटेस्टेंट, 1 करोड़ के सवाल पर थम गई थीं सांसें

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी प्रमोटर का न्यौता कबूलने पर विवादों में आए दिलजीत, वीजा रद्द करने की मांग भी उठी

11 सितंबर 2019

rekha
Bollywood

खूबसूरती के मामले में आज की अभिनेत्रियों को मात देती हैं रेखा, ताजा लुक पर फैंस ने किए ये कमेंट

11 सितंबर 2019

amitabh, urmila, dharmendra
Bollywood

उर्मिला समेत इन 6 सितारों को रास नहीं आई राजनीति, अमिताभ ने तो कहा था जिंदगी की बड़ी गलती

11 सितंबर 2019

Dharmedra,Mahhi Vij and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

धर्मेंद्र के खुलासे से लेकर अमिताभ बच्चन के शो 'KBC 11' के इतिहास रचने तक, ये हैं टीवी की 5 खबरें

11 सितंबर 2019

rati pandey
Bollywood

असम में जन्म, पटना में स्कूलिंग और दिल्ली में ग्रेजुएशन, बर्थडे पर जानें 'हिटलर दीदी' के असली राज

11 सितंबर 2019

Vishwajeet Pradhan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का 'पुलिसवाला', शूटिंग के दौरान हादसे में बाल बाल बचे तो लोग समझ बैठे थे एक्टिंग

11 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

श्रिया सरन का बर्थडे और रानू मंडल का पहला गाना आज होगा रिलीज, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

11 सितंबर 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

The Sky Is Pink का ट्रेलर लॉन्च होते ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा पुलिस के निशाने पर आईं, कहा- 7 साल की सजा...

11 सितंबर 2019

Shriya Saran
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की अभिनेत्री ने विदेशी संग रचाई थी शादी, बर्थडे पर जानें श्रिया सरन से जुड़े अनसुने तथ्य

11 सितंबर 2019

कैमिला मेंडेस
Hollywood

इस अभिनेत्री ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- कॉलेज के दिनों में ड्रग्स देकर हुआ था शारीरिक शोषण

11 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट
Bollywood

साहिल ने दिखाई बॉडी तो चेहरा छिपाती दिखीं सुहाना खान, देखें सेलेब्स के Instagram फोटोज

11 सितंबर 2019

आयुष्मान, नुसरत और राजकुमार राव
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की लकी चार्म क्यों कहलाती हैं ये अभिनेत्री? 'ड्रीम गर्ल' ने इंटरव्यू में खोले जिंदगी के राज

11 सितंबर 2019

किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन
किम कार्दशियन, केन्य वेस्ट
किम कार्दशियन, केन्य वेस्ट
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अब सस्ता हेलमेट पहना तो भरना पड़ेगा 1000 रुपये का जुर्माना

अब आपको हेलमेट लगाने पर भी फाइन लग सकता है जी हां, गैर आईएसआई हॉलमार्क लगे हेलमेट लगाने पर पुलिस उतना ही जुर्माना लगाएगी, जितना कि बिना हेलमेट लगाने पर लगता है।

11 सितंबर 2019

हर्ष वर्धन श्रृंगला 1:57

भारतीय राजदूत हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला का अमेरिकी मीडिया पर गंभीर आरोप, कश्मीर पर हो रही है गलत रिपोर्टिंग

11 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:11

100 रुपये में रद्द कराएं भारी-भरकम चालान, जान लें क्या है नियम

11 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी 2:05

UNHRC: भारत ने पाकिस्तान की दलीलों को जमकर धोया, कहा- झूठ की कमेंट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान

11 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:30

UNHRC में अल्पसंख्यकों से अत्याचार पर पाक बेनकाब, पाक के डोजियर में राहुल और उमर के बयानों का जिक्र

11 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited