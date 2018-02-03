अपना शहर चुनें

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 02:57 PM IST
ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
1 of 4
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में खिलजी का रोल करने के बाद रणवीर सिंह खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं। बिग बी ने भी रणवीर के काम की तारीफ की है। हाल ही में रणवीर ने शाहरुख खान को एक ट्वीट किया।
ranveer singh shahrukh khan padmaavat

