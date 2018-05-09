बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान के गाने पर 'जीजा' को गोद में उठाकर जमकर नाचे रणवीर सिंह, देखते ही छूट जाएगी हंसी
एंटरटेंनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 01:40 PM IST
डांस में रणवीर सिंह का मुकाबला करना मुश्किल ही नहीं बल्कि नामुमकिन हैं। यह बात रणवीर ने एक बार फिर सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा की शादी में साबित कर दी।रिसेप्शन में रणवीर डांस फ्लोर पर आनंद आहूजा को गोद में उठाकर ऐसे झूमे जिसे देखकर वहां मौजूद सभी लोग हैरान रह गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af2a7094f1c1b64098b8fbd","slug":"ranveer-singh-anand-ahuja-dance-video-goes-viral-at-sonam-anand-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 '\u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.