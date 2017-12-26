Download App
आपका शहर Close

'हिचकी' आते ही रानी मुखर्जी ने खोला टीचर्स से जुड़ा बड़ा राज, पसंद आएगा अंदाज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 05:21 PM IST
Rani Mukherjee playing teacher role in Hichki which is inspired by her teachers

बॉलीवुड की 'मर्दानी' यानी रानी मुखर्जी ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'हिचकी' को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया  है। उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म को बहुत खास और अलग तरह की फिल्म बताया है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा है कि 'हिचकी' उनके स्कूल टाइम से प्रेरित फिल्म है।
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

rani mukherjee hichki siddharth p. malhotra bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Viewed

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

घर में घुसते ही आम इंसान हो जाते हैं सलमान खान, देर से आने पर 'सुल्तान' से ये बात कहते हैं नौकर

salman khan birthday special he lives in his home without stardom
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

OMG! पूनम पांडे ने सेलिब्रेट किया ‘टॉपलेस’ क्रिसमस

POONAM PANDEY HOT PIC AND EROCTIC CHRISMATAS CELEBRATION SHARE ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER 0:58
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई में आज विरुष्का की पार्टी, अनुष्का के 'खास' तीनों खान नहीं होंगे शामिल! वजह भी जान लें

Salman, SRK and Aamir will not attend Virat Anushkas wedding reception
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टाइगर की दहाड़ के बाद फिर जागा बाहुबली, दो देशों में रिलीज करने का बड़ा फैसला

Baahubali 2 will release in Japan and Russia
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!