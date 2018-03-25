शहर चुनें

ताबड़तोड़ कमाई के साथ रानी मुखर्जी की बॉलीवुड में वापसी, दूसरे दिन के कलेक्शन में जबरदस्त उछाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 11:02 AM IST
रानी मुखर्जी ने चार साल बाद फिल्म 'हिचकी' से कमबैक किया है। शुक्रवार यानी 23 मार्च को फिल्म सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर रिलीज हुई थी। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स ने मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया था। इसके बावजूद रानी की 'हिचकी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाल कर दिखाया।
