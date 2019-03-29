शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar these are bollywood actors sister

बॉलीवुड के 5 एक्टर्स की 5 बहनें, जो चर्चाओं में तो रहीं पर फिल्मों से दूर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 03:01 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi
1 of 6
Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बच्चे अपने अफेयर से लेकर फिल्मों तक, हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इन सितारों के बच्चों के अलावा इनके बहन-भाई भी हैं जो बहुत कम ही चर्चा में रहते हैं। जी हां आज हम ऐसे ही एक्टर की बहनों की बात करेंगे जिनकी खबरें बहुत कम सुनने को मिलती हैं। एक नजर बॉलीवुड की ऐसी ही बहनों पर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ranbir kapoor tiger shroff akshay kumar vivek oberoi रणबीर कपूर टाइगर श्रॉफ अक्षय कुमार विवेक ओबेरॉय
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

shloka mehta
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की बहू श्लोका की तस्वीरें वायरल, 20 दिन पहले बनी थीं आकाश की दुल्हन

29 मार्च 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

अभिनेता विवेक कैसे बनते चले गए 'पीएम मोदी', देखें 6 घंटे तक कैसे चला मेकअप?

29 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

बीजेपी से निकलने पर एक्टर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का छलका दर्द, ट्विटर पर पार्टी के लिए लिखी ये बात

29 मार्च 2019

junglee, notebook
Bollywood

विद्युत जामवाल और सलमान खान की ये दो फिल्में रिलीज, पहले दिन कमा सकती हैं इतने करोड़

29 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ameesha patel
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में काम को तरस रहीं अमीषा पटेल, फिल्ममेकर के 2.5 करोड़ ना लौटाने पर हुई FIR

29 मार्च 2019

janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

'धड़क' के बाद जाह्नवी ने हिट होने के लिए श्रीदेवी की राह चुनी, उठाया ये कदम

29 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna and Aarav
Bollywood

बेटे आरव के बॉलीवुड डेब्यू पर अक्षय कुमार का बड़ा खुलासा, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस

29 मार्च 2019

उत्पल दत्त
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की वजह से चुनाव में हारी थी कांग्रेस सरकार, बौखलाहट में कई महीनों के लिए भेज दिया था जेल

29 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत को फोटोशूट में कुछ ऐसा करने को कहा, सेट से भागीं और नंबर भी बदला

29 मार्च 2019

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

पुलिस की वर्दी पहनते ही कंगना ने दिखाए स्टंट, तस्वीर देख पहचानना भी मुश्किल

29 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal
Bollywood

तो इस वजह से गर्लफ्रेंड संग शादी नहीं करने जा रहे वरुण धवन, इंटरव्यू में खुद किया खुलासा

29 मार्च 2019

सलमान खान की हीरोइन्स
Bollywood

सलमान की वो 5 हीरोइनें, जिनके बच्चे भी हो गए हैं बड़े, एक ने डेब्यू भी कर लिया

29 मार्च 2019

pahlaj nihlani, kangana ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना के फोटोशूट वाले बयान पर भड़के पहलाज निहलानी, बोले- 'उनके खिलाफ बहुत कुछ है मेरे पास'

29 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट के ट्वीट पर बवाल से रणबीर-आलिया के नए रिश्ते तक, ये है मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

29 मार्च 2019

Rajinikanth
Bollywood

68 की उम्र में बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स की छुट्टी कर देते हैं रजनीकांत, जानिए फिटनेस का सबसे बड़ा राज

29 मार्च 2019

manikarnika, padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में दीपिका के रोल को लेकर कंगना रनौत का दावा, इस वजह से ठुकराई थी भंसाली की फिल्म

29 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

एकतरफा प्यार के शिकार हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक को भी नसीब नहीं हुई मोहब्बत

28 मार्च 2019

Gully Boy film
Bollywood

Exclusive: रणवीर का हर ‘गली बॉय’ को सुपरस्टार बनाने का फैसला, टैलेंटेड लोगों को देंगे मौका

29 मार्च 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शादी की खबरों को फिर मिली हवा

29 मार्च 2019

Nandamuri Balakrishna
Bollywood

साउथ के सुपरस्टार ने पत्रकार को जड़ा थप्पड़, रिश्ते में हैं मुख्यमंत्री के बहनोई

29 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan, kartik aryaan
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन ने पूरी की सारा अली खान की ख्वाहिश, सबूत हैं ये डेट की तस्वीरें

29 मार्च 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के लिए 'कटप्पा' से कम नहीं हैं बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, अपने मालिक की सलामती के लिए लगाते हैं जान की बाजी

28 मार्च 2019

Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi
Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : amar ujala
ranbir kapoor, riddhima kapoor
ranbir kapoor, riddhima kapoor - फोटो : social media
tiger and krishna shroff
tiger and krishna shroff - फोटो : file photo
Alka Bhatia and Akshay Kumar
Alka Bhatia and Akshay Kumar - फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi and Meghana Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi and Meghana Oberoi - फोटो : social media
अर्जुन कपूर बहन अंशुला के साथ
अर्जुन कपूर बहन अंशुला के साथ - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.