{"_id":"5c9dce05bdec2214586c3ca6","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-to-akshay-kumar-these-are-bollywood-actors-sister","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 5 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u094b \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : amar ujala
ranbir kapoor, riddhima kapoor
- फोटो : social media
tiger and krishna shroff
- फोटो : file photo
Alka Bhatia and Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi and Meghana Oberoi
- फोटो : social media
अर्जुन कपूर बहन अंशुला के साथ
- फोटो : file photo