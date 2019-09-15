फिल्मों में काम न करके भी करोड़ों कमाती है कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, इसलिए बनाई बॉलीवुड से दूरी

{"_id":"5d7d60318ebc3e93d9657fbe","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-sister-riddhima-kapoor-sahni-bithday-special-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Riddhima Kapoor
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d7d60318ebc3e93d9657fbe","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-sister-riddhima-kapoor-sahni-bithday-special-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Riddhima Kapoor
- फोटो : Social Media