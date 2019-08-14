शहर चुनें

रणबीर कपूर and vani kapoor will shoot in laddakh for film shamshera

लद्दाख में शमशेरा की शूटिंग करेंगे रणबीर, केंद्रशासित प्रदेश बनने के बाद शूट होने वाली बनी पहली मूवी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 09:42 AM IST
Shamshera
1 of 5
Shamshera - फोटो : Twitter
लेह और लद्दाख के केंद्रशासित प्रदेश बनाए जाने के एलान के बाद हिंदी सिनेमा से सबसे पहले रणबीर कपूर वहां अपनी फिल्म की शूटिंग करने जा रहे हैं। रणबीर कपूर के साथ उनकी हीरोइन वाणी कपूर भी लद्दाख के लिए रवाना हो चुकी हैं। दोनों वहां यशराज फिल्म्स की नई फिल्म शमशेरा की शूटिंग के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।
ranbir kapoor shamshera laddakh vani kapoor रणबीर कपूर शमशेरा लद्दाख वाणी कपूर
Shamshera
Shamshera - फोटो : Twitter
ranbir kapoor
ranbir kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
vani kapoor
vani kapoor
ranbir kapoor
ranbir kapoor - फोटो : social media
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
