दोस्त की प्राइवेट पार्टी में रणबीर कपूर को गले लगाए दिखीं आलिया, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 10:44 AM IST
ranbir alia
1 of 5
ranbir alia - फोटो : social media
आलिया भट्ट और रणबीर कपूर अपनी फिल्मों के अलावा रिलेशनशिप को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहते हैं । दोनों को अक्सर साथ में स्पॉट किया जाता है । हाल ही में रणबीर, आलिया की बेस्ट फ्रेंड आकांक्षा रंजन की बर्थडे पार्टी में पहुंचे । ये पार्टी आकांक्षा के घर पर ही थी । पार्टी से आलिया और रणबीर की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं । 
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt रणबीर कपूर आलिा भट्ट
ranbir alia
ranbir alia - फोटो : social media
alia bhatt
alia bhatt - फोटो : social media
alia bhatt
alia bhatt - फोटो : social media
ALIA bhatt
ALIA bhatt - फोटो : social media
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - फोटो : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
