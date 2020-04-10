शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   ranbir kapoor and aishwarya rai throwback picture during aa ab laut chalen

21 साल पहले इस फिल्म में साथ काम कर चुके हैं ऐश्वर्या और रणबीर, थ्रोबैक तस्वीर वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 01:45 PM IST
ranbir kapoor, aishwarya rai
1 of 5
ranbir kapoor, aishwarya rai - फोटो : social media
लॉकडाउन में सितारे सोशल मीडिया पर काफी व्यस्त हैं। उनकी थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें भी खूब वायरल हो रही हैं। ऐश्वर्या राय और रणबीर कपूर की एक ऐसी ही पुरानी तस्वीर सामने आई है, जो कि एक फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान ली गई थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ranbir kapoor aishwarya rai throwback picture aa ab laut chalen
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

akshay kumar
Bollywood

Coronavirus: 25 करोड़ के बाद फिर मदद के लिए आगे आए अक्षय कुमार, अब बीएमसी की इतने करोड़ रुपये से की आर्थिक सहायता

10 अप्रैल 2020

दूरदर्शन
Television

रामायण- महाभारत सहित पुराने टीवी शोज के साथ वापस लौटी दूरदर्शन की शान, टीआरपी रैंकिंग में सबको दी मात

10 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Richa chadha and Ali fazal
Bollywood

Lockdown की वजह से टली ऋचा चड्ढा और अली फजल की शादी, अब अभिनेता ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

10 अप्रैल 2020

soundrya sharma
Bollywood

अमेरिका के लॉस एंजेलिस में फंसीं ये अभिनेत्री, बोलीं- 'मास्क तक नहीं मिल रहा'

10 अप्रैल 2020

De De Pyaar De
Bollywood

शुरू हुई अजय देवगन की इस हिट फिल्म के सीक्वल की सुगबुगाहट, हीरोइन ने लीक कर दी खबर

10 अप्रैल 2020

Shyam Sundar aka Sugriva
Television

लॉकडाउन के कारण प्रवाहित नहीं हुईं 'रामायण' के 'सुग्रीव' की अस्थियां, रामचरित मानस का पाठ करते वक्त हुई मौत

10 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Rashami Desai
Television

कोरोना की वजह से रश्मि देसाई के फैन की मौत, आखिरी वक्त में अभिनेत्री के लिए किया था ये ट्वीट

10 अप्रैल 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

अपने 'प्यार' के साथ नाश्ते में हरी पत्तियां खाते नजर आए सलमान खान, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

10 अप्रैल 2020

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
विज्ञापन
ramayan
Television

'विभीषण' से 'मंथरा' तक, दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं 'रामायण' के ये कलाकार

10 अप्रैल 2020

Geeta. Shaktimaan and Kilvish
Television

'शक्तिमान' के लौटते ही लोगों को याद आए 'गीता विश्वास' और 'डॉ जयकाल', जानिए अब हैं कहां

10 अप्रैल 2020

Katrina Kaif and Shikha Malhotra
Bollywood

अभिनय छोड़ नर्स बनीं शाहरुख के साथ काम कर चुकीं ये अभिनेत्री, पता चलते ही कटरीना ने कही ये बात

10 अप्रैल 2020

रामायण
Television

रामायण: 'सुग्रीव' की कास्टिंग के लिए परेशान थे रामानंद सागर, अगले दिन हुआ था ये चमत्कार

10 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने शुरू की जरूरतमंदों की मदद और फेक न्यूज फैला रहे हैं सेलेब्स, पांच खबरें

10 अप्रैल 2020

Maanvi Gagroo
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर फिल्म अभिनेत्री का खुलासा, बोलीं- कॉम्प्रोमाइज के बदले तीन गुना पैसों का मिला था ऑफर

10 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh and Rajinikanth
Bollywood

फेक न्यूज शेयर कर लोगों में बेचैनी पैदा कर रहे हैं सेलेब्स, लिस्ट में अमिताभ और रजनीकांत का भी नाम

10 अप्रैल 2020

Ayesha Takia
Bollywood

सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया था सलमान की हीरोइन का चेहरा, ससुर के एक बयान की वजह से उठानी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी

10 अप्रैल 2020

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

जरूरतमंदों को रोजाना दो हजार खाने के पैकेट बांट रहे हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, बोले- बहुत मुश्किल काम है

10 अप्रैल 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

'शब-ए-बरात' पर लोगों ने किया लॉकडाउन का पालन, तो सलमान खान ने की जमकर तारीफ

10 अप्रैल 2020

Vishwa Shanthi
Television

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिली टीवी अभिनेत्री की लाश, दरवाजा तोड़कर घर में दाखिल हुई पुलिस

10 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने सप्लाई वॉरियर्स को किया नमन, बोले- ये आपको जरूरी चीजों की कमी नहीं होने देंगे

9 अप्रैल 2020

ए आर रहमान
Bollywood

ए आर रहमान के बाद अब इस फिल्मकार का 'मसकली 2.0' पर फूटा गुस्सा, कहा- 'ऐसे गाने सुनना बंद करो'

9 अप्रैल 2020

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

अरहान को लेकर रश्मि देसाई का खुलासा, बताया बिग बॉस 13 खत्म होने बाद मैसेज पर हुई बात

9 अप्रैल 2020

ranbir kapoor, aishwarya rai
ranbir kapoor, aishwarya rai - फोटो : social media
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - फोटो : file photo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited