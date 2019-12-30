वीडियो में फूट फूटकर रोईं राखी सावंत, वजह पति रितेश नहीं बल्कि ये तीन स्टार्स

{"_id":"5e099fc18ebc3e8803061119","slug":"rakhi-sawant-post-crying-videos-after-bharti-singh-hurting-christians-by-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5e099fc18ebc3e8803061119","slug":"rakhi-sawant-post-crying-videos-after-bharti-singh-hurting-christians-by-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e099fc18ebc3e8803061119","slug":"rakhi-sawant-post-crying-videos-after-bharti-singh-hurting-christians-by-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5e099fc18ebc3e8803061119","slug":"rakhi-sawant-post-crying-videos-after-bharti-singh-hurting-christians-by-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
raveena tandon
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e099fc18ebc3e8803061119","slug":"rakhi-sawant-post-crying-videos-after-bharti-singh-hurting-christians-by-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : instagram