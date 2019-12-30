शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rakhi Sawant Post Crying Videos After Bharti Singh Hurting Christians by Comment

वीडियो में फूट फूटकर रोईं राखी सावंत, वजह पति रितेश नहीं बल्कि ये तीन स्टार्स

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 12:29 PM IST
राखी सावंत
1 of 5
राखी सावंत - फोटो : instagram
एक टेलीविजन कार्यक्रम के दौरान ईसाई समुदाय की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने के आरोप में अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन, कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और निर्माता-निर्देशक फराह खान के खिलाफ पंजाब में शिकायत दर्ज हुई थी। हालांकि बवाल बढ़ता देख निर्देशक-कोरियोग्राफर फराह खान ने माफी मांग ली थी। अब इस मामले में राखी सावंत का बयान आया है। 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parmesvar sacha insaan zutha Hai dosto Abhi time hai sudar jaao varna God blessings u#jesus #pastorrobin #pastor

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
rakhi sawant bharti singh farah khan raveena tandon राखी सावंत
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर ने शुरू की रणबीर-आलिया की शादी की तैयारी, फेरों के बाद 40 साल पुराने घर में होगी पहली पूजा

30 दिसंबर 2019

जया और अमिताभ बच्चन संग नजर आए अभिषेक
Bollywood

जया और अमिताभ बच्चन संग नजर आए अभिषेक, वायरल हो रही दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार के बाद की ये तस्वीर

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने उछाली निजी बातें, भड़कें सिद्धार्थ ने कहा- 'मेरे पीछे गोवा तक पहुंच गई थी'

30 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: देवोलीना ने रश्मि-अरहान के रिश्ते की खोली पोल, सलमान सहित दर्शकों को दे रही थीं धोखा

30 दिसंबर 2019

madhurima tuli
Television

Bigg Boss 13: काटे जा रहे मधुरिमा के सीन, तस्वीरें सामने आईं तो भड़के यूजर्स

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

bhumi pednekar
Bollywood

300 करोड़ कमाकर खुश हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, अमर उजाला पाठकों को दी नए साल की शुभकामनाएं

30 दिसंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका फिर करेंगी इस निर्माता के साथ काम, इन्हीं के लिए छोड़ी थी सलमान की 'भारत'

30 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
जान्हवी कपूर
Bollywood

जान्हवी ने छीनी इस अभिनेत्री से फिल्म, पहली बार बनाएंगी वरुण धवन के साथ जोड़ी

30 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: तो एडिटेड था सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का रोना, मेकर्स ने ऐसे दिया दर्शकों को धोखा

30 दिसंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका ने की पंगा के ट्रेलर की तारीफ, बोलीं- 'अच्छी फिल्मों को अच्छा कारोबार करना ही चाहिए'

30 दिसंबर 2019

Anurag Kashyap and Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को मिला दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार और अनुराग कश्यप ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, पांच खबरें

30 दिसंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन को फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर भावुक हुए बेटे अभिषेक, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी ये पोस्ट

29 दिसंबर 2019

Gauhar Khan
Bollywood

सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच मुस्लिमों की इस पहल से ये अभिनेत्री खुश, योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

29 दिसंबर 2019

Mona Singh
Bollywood

प्रियंका के गाने पर अपनी शादी में झूमकर डांस करती नजर आईं मोना सिंह, सोशल मीडिया पर छाया वीडियो

29 दिसंबर 2019

गुंजन सक्सेना के किरदार में जान्हवी कपूर - द कारगिल गर्ल का पोस्टर
Bollywood

कारगिल गर्ल गुंजन सक्सेना पर बन रही फिल्म की शूटिंग हुई खत्म, जान्हवी ने साझा की तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2019

फिल्म 'सात हिंदुस्तानी'
Bollywood

50 साल पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को ऐसे मिली थी पहली फिल्म, जानें पूरा किस्सा

29 दिसंबर 2019

राजेश खन्ना, ट्विंकल खन्ना, जान्हवी कपूर
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने याद किया पिता को, जान्हवी करेंगी वरुण संग रोमांस, पांच खबरें

29 दिसंबर 2019

विकीपीडिया लिस्ट
Hollywood

Year Ender 2019: विकीपीडिया ने जारी की लिस्ट, टॉप 25 में शामिल हैं ये नाम

29 दिसंबर 2019

Kamya Punjabi and Umar Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ-आसिम के झगड़े के बाद ट्विटर पर भिड़े ये सितारे, सुनाई खरी-खोटी

29 दिसंबर 2019

Anurag Kashyap and PM Modi
Bollywood

बिग बी के बाद अनुराग कश्यप ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, अब कह दी ये बात

29 दिसंबर 2019

हरीम शाह
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री पर टिक टॉक स्टार का आरोप, कहा- 'उन न्यूड वीडियोज का क्या जो आप मुझे भेजते थे'

29 दिसंबर 2019

राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : instagram
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : social media
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : instagram
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : Social Media
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

DDCA की बैठक में खूब हुई हाथापाई, गौतम गंभीर ने की एसोसिएशन भंग करने की मांग

डीडीसीए की बैठक में खूब हाथापाई हुई। इस बैठक में दो पक्ष आपस में भिड़ गए। इसे देखते हुए गौतम गंभीर ने डीडीसीए भंग करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने सौरभ गांगुली को ट्वीट कर इसे भंग करने को की अपील की है।

30 दिसंबर 2019

आईस हॉकी 1:15

देखिए दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा आईस हॉकी रिंक, समुद्र तल से है 12000 फुट ऊंचा

30 दिसंबर 2019

पालतू जानवरों का फेस्टीवल 1:39

पेट फेस्टीवल में नजर आए एक से बढ़कर एक पेट्स, रंगीन पोशाकों में दिखा जलवा

30 दिसंबर 2019

kavya cafe prashant 3:20

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें प्रशांत की कविता

30 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार 1:10

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से की अपील, कहा- देश के हित के लिए बीजेपी से हो जाइए अलग

30 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited