इस तरह पहला करवा चौथ मना रही हैं राखी सावंत, विदेश में पति ने रखा व्रत खुद 'सरगी' खाना भूलीं

{"_id":"5da835448ebc3e014950ab8e","slug":"rakhi-sawant-celebrating-her-first-karva-chauth-share-video-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 '\u0938\u0930\u0917\u0940' \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da835448ebc3e014950ab8e","slug":"rakhi-sawant-celebrating-her-first-karva-chauth-share-video-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 '\u0938\u0930\u0917\u0940' \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rakhi Sawant
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5da835448ebc3e014950ab8e","slug":"rakhi-sawant-celebrating-her-first-karva-chauth-share-video-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 '\u0938\u0930\u0917\u0940' \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da835448ebc3e014950ab8e","slug":"rakhi-sawant-celebrating-her-first-karva-chauth-share-video-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 '\u0938\u0930\u0917\u0940' \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da835448ebc3e014950ab8e","slug":"rakhi-sawant-celebrating-her-first-karva-chauth-share-video-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 '\u0938\u0930\u0917\u0940' \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media