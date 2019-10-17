शहर चुनें

इस तरह पहला करवा चौथ मना रही हैं राखी सावंत, विदेश में पति ने रखा व्रत खुद 'सरगी' खाना भूलीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 03:03 PM IST
rakhi sawant
1 of 5
rakhi sawant - फोटो : social media
राखी सावंत ने कुछ दिन पहले ही रितेश नाम के एक एनआरआई से शादी की थी। आज उन्होंने अपना पहला करवाचौथ का व्रत रखा है । इस मौके पर उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर कर व्रत रखने की जानकारी दी । उन्होंने बताया कि वो सुबह चार बजे अपनी सास की भेजी हुई सरगी खाना भूल गईं ।
rakhi sawant karva chauth 2019
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant - फोटो : social media
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant - फोटो : instagram
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant - फोटो : social media
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant - फोटो : social media
rakhi sawant
rakhi sawant - फोटो : social media
