राजकुमार राव ने 'प्रेग्नेंट' गर्लफ्रेंड की तस्वीर शेयर कर जताया प्यार,कहा- 'मुझे तुम पर गर्व है'

{"_id":"5cb9836dbdec2213f10df71e","slug":"rajkummar-rao-shared-his-girlfriend-patralekha-film-badnam-gali-poster-and-said-i-proud-of-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
patralekha and rajkummar rao
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb9836dbdec2213f10df71e","slug":"rajkummar-rao-shared-his-girlfriend-patralekha-film-badnam-gali-poster-and-said-i-proud-of-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
patralekha and rajkummar rao
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb9836dbdec2213f10df71e","slug":"rajkummar-rao-shared-his-girlfriend-patralekha-film-badnam-gali-poster-and-said-i-proud-of-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rajkummar rao
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cb9836dbdec2213f10df71e","slug":"rajkummar-rao-shared-his-girlfriend-patralekha-film-badnam-gali-poster-and-said-i-proud-of-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
patralekha and rajkummar rao
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb9836dbdec2213f10df71e","slug":"rajkummar-rao-shared-his-girlfriend-patralekha-film-badnam-gali-poster-and-said-i-proud-of-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f' \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rajkumar rao and patralekha