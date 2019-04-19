शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   rajkummar rao shared his girlfriend Patralekha film badnam gali poster and said i proud of you

राजकुमार राव ने 'प्रेग्नेंट' गर्लफ्रेंड की तस्वीर शेयर कर जताया प्यार,कहा- 'मुझे तुम पर गर्व है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 01:48 PM IST
patralekha and rajkummar rao
1 of 5
patralekha and rajkummar rao - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव फिल्मों के अलावा अक्सर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड और एक्ट्रेस पत्रलेखा की वजह से भी चर्चा में रहते हैं। इस बार वह सोशल मीडिया पर पत्रलेखा की सराहना करने के कारण सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। राजकुमार राव ने गर्लफ्रेंड पत्रलेखा की ट्विटर पर बढ़ाई करते हुए कहा है कि उन्हें उनपर गर्व है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

nita ambani
Bollywood

नीता की अनदेखी तस्वीरों के साथ जानें, एक भरतनाट्यम डांसर कैसे बनीं अंबानी खानदान की बहू

19 अप्रैल 2019

किम शर्मा
Bollywood

इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस पर मेड ने दर्ज करवाई FIR, सैलरी मांगने पर धमकाने का लगाया आरोप

19 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
mukesh ambani
Bollywood

नीता को ब्याहने के लिए ऐसे बन-ठन के निकले थे मुकेश अंबानी, पहली बार देखें 34 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

19 अप्रैल 2019

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

जलसा से निकली थी अभिषेक बच्चन की बरात, 12 साल बाद देखें हल्दी-मेहंदी से फेरों तक की तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
kalank
Bollywood

'कलंक' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन ही धड़ाम, कलेक्शन में 46 फीसदी से ज्यादा की गिरावट

19 अप्रैल 2019

Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 5 एक्ट्रेस पर्दे पर निभा चुकी हैं रोमांटिक किरदार, सभी एक्टर थे उम्र में काफी छोटे

19 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

akash ambani wedding
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार के 10 सदस्यों के बारे में ये सब नहीं जानते होंगे आप, 2 रहते हैं लाइमलाइट से दूर

19 अप्रैल 2019

Disha Patani
Bollywood

हूबहू दिशा पाटनी की तरह दिखती हैं उनकी बहन खुशबू, सेना में हैं अधिकारी

19 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Bollywood

24 साल बाद ऑनस्क्रीन पिता को शाहरुख खान की आई याद, मिला जवाब- 'आओ सांप सीढ़ी खेलेंगे'

19 अप्रैल 2019

urmila mantodkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला ने उड़ाया PM मोदी का मजाक, बोलीं- 'उनपर तो कॉमेडी फिल्म बननी चाहिए'

19 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
priyanka and salman
Bollywood

मार्वेल स्टूडियोज में प्रियंका की एंट्री पर लगा ब्रेक, सलमान की लोकप्रियता का उठा सकते हैं फायदा

19 अप्रैल 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

पहली बार ऐसे लुक में दिखे सलमान, 'भारत' के सेट से सामने आई असली सच्चाई

19 अप्रैल 2019

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मलाइका से तलाक के बाद पहली बार अरबाज खान का दर्द आया बाहर, बोले- सब ठीक चल रहा था लेकिन...

19 अप्रैल 2019

Sri Reddy
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच मामले पर एक्ट्रेस का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- मैंने कपड़े उतारे तो तुरंत सुनवाई हो गई

19 अप्रैल 2019

Swara Bhaskar criticised Azam Khan
Bollywood

सपा नेता आजम खान पर भड़कीं स्वरा भास्कर, एक्ट्रेस जया प्रदा के लिए की थी भद्दी टिप्पणी

19 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

तो इस वजह से मलाइका अरोड़ा को अस्पताल लेकर गए थे अर्जुन कपूर, शादी से पहले ये कराने से होता है फायदा

19 अप्रैल 2019

isha ambani
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान के महल की कीमत ईशा अंबानी के बंगले से कई गुना ज्यादा, सबसे सस्ते घर में रहते हैं प्रियंका-निक

19 अप्रैल 2019

Ajay Devgan, Arbaaz Khan
Bollywood

आरोपों पर अजय देवगन की सफाई और मलाइका से तलाक पर अरबाज ने तोड़ी चुप्पी सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

19 अप्रैल 2019

pankaj tripathi
Bollywood

पंकज त्रिपाठी बने आलीशान बंगले के मालिक, पत्नी मृदुला संग गृह प्रवेश की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं

18 अप्रैल 2019

Lalita Pawar
Bollywood

एक थप्पड़ ने खराब कर दिया था इस एक्ट्रेस का पूरा चेहरा, तीन दिन तक घर में सड़ती रही थी लाश

18 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

रियलिटी में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, यकीनन आप मानने को तैयार न होंगे

18 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgn, alok nath
Bollywood

आलोकनाथ की साथ काम करने को लेकर अजय देवगन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- ऐसा करना नामुमकिन था

19 अप्रैल 2019

patralekha and rajkummar rao
patralekha and rajkummar rao - फोटो : social media
patralekha and rajkummar rao
patralekha and rajkummar rao - फोटो : social media
rajkummar rao
rajkummar rao - फोटो : instagram
patralekha and rajkummar rao
patralekha and rajkummar rao - फोटो : social media
rajkumar rao and patralekha
rajkumar rao and patralekha
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.