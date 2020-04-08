शहर चुनें

Purab Kohli And His Family Diagnosed With COVID-19 and Salman Khan Transfer Rupees To Daily Wage Workers entertainment news

परिवार सहित बॉलीवुड अभिनेता को हुआ कोरोना और सलमान ने मजदूरों के खाते में ट्रांसफर किए रुपये, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 06:23 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
रॉक ऑन, वो लम्हें और एयर लिफ्ट जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके अभिनेता पूरब कोहली ने चौंका देने वाला खुलासा किया है। पूरब ने बताया है कि वो और उनका पूरा परिवार कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव था। अभिनेता इस समय अपने परिजनों के साथ लंदन में रह रहे हैं।

पूरे परिवार के साथ बॉलीवुड एक्टर कोरोना का शिकार, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
 
