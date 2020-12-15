शहर चुनें
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया कैजुअल लुक, ऋतिक रोशन समेत इन सितारों ने किया कमेंट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 12:55 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और ऋतिक रोशन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और ऋतिक रोशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वो काफी कैजुअल लुक देती नजर आ रही हैं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इस फोटो में एक ब्लू जीन्स और व्हाइट टॉप पहना है और इस कैप्शन दिया है - ब्लू जीन बेबी। यहां पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा खुद को ब्लू जीन बेबी कह रही हैं। फोटो में प्रियंका ने पाऊडर ग्रे बूट्स कैरी किए हैं। फोटो पर बॉलीवुड स्टार ऋतिक रोशन ने बड़ा प्यारा कमेंट किया है।

