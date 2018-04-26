शहर चुनें

सोनम कपूर के पोस्ट पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कमेंट कर मचाया तहलका, मामला 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' से जुड़ा

एंटरटेंनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 01:15 PM IST
'वीरे दी वेडिंग' फिल्म के ट्रेलर को न केवल बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज बल्कि फैंस भी काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। यहां तक कि सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के रिएक्शन का तांता लग गया है और हर कोई फिल्म के न केवल डायलॉग बल्कि इन सभी एक्ट्रेसेज की केमिस्ट्री को सराह रहा है। इस बीच बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने सोनम कपूर के पोस्ट पर ऐसा कमेंट कर दिया जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
