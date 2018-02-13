अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   priya prakash varrier thanks her fan by winking her eyes in the new video posted for fans

आंख मारते ही इंटरनेट की सुपरस्टार बनीं इस युवती ने इस अनोखे अंदाज में फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 01:24 PM IST
priya prakash varrier thanks her fan by winking her eyes in the new video posted for fans
1 of 4
सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी आंखों से लोगों को घायल करने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश हाल ही में वायरल वीडियो के बाद लाखों दिलों की धड़कन बन चुकी हैं। बता दें, प्रिया प्रकाश ने मलयालम फिल्म ओरू अदार लव के गाने मानिकया मलरया पूवी में शानदार अभिनय किया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
priya prakash varrier viral sensation online celebrities

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

madhuri dixit and ajay jadeja love affair
Bollywood

जब पैसों के लिए अजय जडेजा ने किया ये काम, अधूरी रह गई माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Papa Kahte Hai actress Mayoori Kango this look will surprise you surely
Bollywood

एक फिल्म ने इस एक्ट्रेस को बना दिया था स्टार, अब हो गईं ऐसी देखकर पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

13 फरवरी 2018

birthday special vinod mehra known facts
Bollywood

विनोद मेहरा से शादी के लिए रेखा ने की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, सास ने घर से कर दिया था बाहर

13 फरवरी 2018

Saif Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput Kedarnath film shooting put on hold
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की बेटी पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, वजह जान अमृता को आ सकता है गुस्सा

13 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan meets dilip kumar
Bollywood

95 साल के दिलीप कुमार अब दिखने लगे ऐसे, लाखों लड़कियों के दिलों पर करते थे राज

13 फरवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan shared first look of Sui Dhaga along with Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

शादी के तुरंत बाद अनुष्का बन गईं 'ममता', मौजी के लिए छोड़ दिया सब कुछ

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

Diljit Dosanjh opens up about working with big bollywood stars, to be seen with sonakshi soon
Bollywood

पंजाब से बॉलीवुड पहुंचे दिलजीत दोसांझ ने बड़े स्टार्स को लेकर कह दी 'बड़ी बात'

13 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress priya prakash varrier become internet sensation after viral video
Bollywood

चंद घंटों में इंटरनेट सेंसेशन बनने वाली इस लड़की की क्या है सच्चाई, 10 तस्वीरों में जानें पूरी कहानी

13 फरवरी 2018

On wedding with salman khan Iulia Vantur says wedding is not necessary when you are in love
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले यूलिया ने शादी पर दिया ऐसा बयान, टूट सकता है सलमान का दिल

13 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone reveals in bff with vogue she has a regret of doing chandni chowk to china
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की 'मस्तानी' को ऐसी फिल्म करने का गहरा अफसोस, अक्षय कुमार होंगे शर्मिंदा

13 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn film raid new song sanu ek pal chain will make your valentine special
Bollywood

'रेड' मारने से पहले 'सिंघम' ने सुनाया नया रोमांटिक गीत 'सानु एक पल...', आपने सुना क्या?

13 फरवरी 2018

priya prakash varrier song video viral on social media in valentine week
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इस तरह प्यार का इजहार कर गई ये लड़की, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा तहलका

12 फरवरी 2018

actress priya prakash varrier one more video leak must watch

आंखों से पूरे इंडिया को घायल करने वाली प्रिया का एक और VIDEO आया सामने, इसे देख पिछला भूल जाएंगे

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
Bollywood

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress priya prakash unseen photos goes viral
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया की सनसनी प्रिया प्रकाश की ये 5 तस्वीरें, यकीनन नहीं देखी होंगी आपने

13 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.