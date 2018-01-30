अपना शहर चुनें

पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा को लेकर जोश में आए राम गोपाल वर्मा, कर दिया ये बड़ा ऐलान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 02:01 PM IST
porn star mia malkova and ram gopal verma in god sex and truth announced big project
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा ने हाल ही में फिल्म GOD, SEX AND TRUTH को लेकर काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं। इस फिल्म के जरिए उन्होंने ऐसी जगह हाथ आजमाया है जो एकदम नया है। उन्होंने अमेरिकी पोर्न स्टार मिया मल्कोवा के साथ सेक्स की सच्चाई को लेकर बड़े खुलासे किए। ये शॉर्ट फिल्म 26 जनवरी 2018 को ऑनलाइन रिलीज की गई थी। अब इस फिल्म को लेकर एक और बड़ा ऐलान किया गया है।
god sex and truth mia malkova ram gopal verma bollywood

