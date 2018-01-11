बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5727404f1c1b05198b471e","slug":"poonam-pandey-shares-topless-pic-to-wish-rahul-dravid-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राहुल द्रविड को बर्थडे विश करने के लिए पूनम पांडे हुईं टॉपलेस, सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 02:44 PM IST
पूनम पांडे अपनी बोल्डनेस की वजह से हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहती हैं और वे सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरें शेयर कर लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खीचती हैं। हाल ही में एक बार फिर पूनम पांडेय ने ट्वीट कर एक फोटो शेयर की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5727404f1c1b05198b471e","slug":"poonam-pandey-shares-topless-pic-to-wish-rahul-dravid-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5727404f1c1b05198b471e","slug":"poonam-pandey-shares-topless-pic-to-wish-rahul-dravid-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5727404f1c1b05198b471e","slug":"poonam-pandey-shares-topless-pic-to-wish-rahul-dravid-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5727404f1c1b05198b471e","slug":"poonam-pandey-shares-topless-pic-to-wish-rahul-dravid-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.