Baahubali is a milestone in Indian Cinema. One of a kind. Fictional and larger than life movie. Enjoyed by many across the world. You can appreciate ponniyin selvan without degrading Bahubali. You are causing hatred among Telugu audience. — Ram_eco_hiker_runner (@RM_Says) September 30, 2022

क्यों ईर्ष्या हो रही है। टॉलीवुड के प्रशंसक पोन्नियिन सेलवन को बिना देखें नफरत फैला रहे हैं? यह मत भूलिए कि तमिल लोगों ने जश्न मनाया और रिलीज होने पर#बाहुबली के लिए प्यार बरसाया। हम वही थे जिन्होंने फिल्म को समर्थन किया।'

Why are jealous #Tollywood fans spreading unwanted hate towards Ponniyin Selvan without seeing it? Don't forget tamil people celebrated and had outpouring love for #Baahubali when it released. We were the one who cherished the film and supported! #PonniyinSelvan1 #AishwaryaRai — Ihansika_my_jaan (@IhansikaJ) September 30, 2022

Baahubali scenes were copied from the iconic Ponniyin selvan by SSR.



Can I now tell that Baahubali is the cheap copy of PS😌 https://t.co/3aL6ATilIf pic.twitter.com/ujBJ8Dph3R — KUMARAN✨ (@kumaran1597) September 30, 2022

People comparing Baahubali to PS should know that Ponniyin Selvan was such an inspiration for Baahubali that it copies so many of the plot beats.



Also, one of the most iconic frames from the film is copied directly from a description in PS (which is why it's named PS).



So stfu pic.twitter.com/TE0Rv3msIB — Muthu (He/Him) (@muthuwu) September 30, 2022

'पीएस 1' आज यानी 30 सितंबर को तमिल, तेलुगू, कन्नड़, मलयालम के साथ हिंदी भाषा में भी रिलीज हुई है, जिसे ट्विटर पर शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। फिल्म में कई ऐसी चीजें हैं, जो दर्शकों को अच्छी लगी हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच कुछ दर्शकों ने इस फिल्म की तुलना एस एस राजामौली की 'बाहुबली' से की है। लोगों का आरोप है कि 'पीएस 1' के कुछ सीन्स 'बाहुबली' के कॉपी किए गए हैं, जिसके बाद 'पीएस' के दर्शकों का गुस्सा भी सोशल मीडिया पर फूट पड़ा है। लोग यह कह रहे हैं कि 'पीएस 1' एतिहासिक फिल्म है और 'बाहुबली' एक फैंटेसी फिल्म थी। दोनों फिल्मों के फैंस जमकर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'बाहुबली भारतीय सिनेमा में मील का पत्थर है। अपनी तरह का इकलौता। काल्पनिक और जीवन से बड़ी फिल्म। इस फिल्म का दुनिया भर में कई लोगों ने आनंद लिया। आप बाहुबली को नीचा किए बिना पोन्नियिन सेल्वन की सराहना कर सकते हैं। आप तेलुगू दर्शकों के बीच नफरत फैला रहे हैं।'दूसरे ने लिखा, '