खून से सराबोर बाथटब में बैठी दिखीं परिणीति, 'द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन' की रीमेक का फर्स्ट लुक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 09:08 AM IST
पॉला हॉकिन्स के मशहूर उपन्यास 'द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन' पर इसी नाम से बनी मशहूर अभिनेती एमिली ब्लंट की फिल्म 'द गर्ल ऑन द ट्रेन' की हिंदी रीमेक की शूटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। इस फिल्म में लीड रोल कर रहीं परिणीति चोपड़ा के लुक का इसके निर्माताओं ने सोमवार को खुलासा किया।
