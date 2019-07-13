शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Pakistani Actor Shaan Shahid Trying to troll shah rukh khan for The Lion King

इस पाकिस्तानी एक्टर ने की शाहरुख खान को ट्रोल करने की कोशिश, भारतीय फैंस ने जमकर लताड़ा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 02:18 PM IST
शान शाहिद, शाहरुख खान
1 of 5
शान शाहिद, शाहरुख खान - फोटो : Twitter
पाकिस्तानी अभिनेता शान शाहिद (Shaan) भारतीय अभिनेता शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की आलोचना करने के बाद खुद ही ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए। दरअसल हुआ यूं कि शाहरुख खान ने 'द लॉयन किंग' के हिंदी संस्करण को लेकर प्रोमो जारी किया था। इसके लेकर शाहरुख ने ट्वीट भी किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shaan shahid shah rukh khan the lion king
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

बिल्कुल तैमूर का हमशक्ल दिखता है सनी लियोनी का बेटा, तस्वीर देख कन्फ्यूज हुए फैंस

13 जुलाई 2019

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

WWE के रेसलर जॉन सीना ने शिल्पा शेट्टी की शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, देखते ही घबरा गईं वो

13 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

एक्टिंग छोड़ने के 13 दिन बाद जायरा वसीम ने लिखी भावुक पोस्ट, कहा- 'जैसी जिंदगी चाहते थे वैसी नहीं मिली'

13 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra, nawab shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा के हनीमून की एक और तस्वीर आई सामने, गुपचुप तरीके से एक्टर संग कश्मीर में की थी शादी

13 जुलाई 2019

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
SSC Exam Live Counselling

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
Pratyusha, Sridevi and Parveen Babi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से पहले इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों की मौत पर भी उठ चुके हैं सवाल

13 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा से शादी के महज चंद घंटे बाद खुली नवाब शाह की किस्मत, मिला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

kunal khemu
Bollywood

पहचानिए आखिर कौन है ये एक्टर? अजय देवगन के बचपन का किरदार निभाते ही हो गया था मशहूर

13 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Denise Jonas
Bollywood

सास के बर्थडे पर प्रियंका ने लिखा मैसेज, खूबसूरती में विदेशी मां दे रही देसी गर्ल को टक्कर

13 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
Dil and Gadar film scene
Bollywood

रील लाइफ में इन 8 स्टार्स के रिश्ते के खिलाफ थे पिता, एक तो पाकिस्तान से पत्नी को ले आया था वापस

13 जुलाई 2019

साउथ
Bollywood

अमित पुरोहित के निधन से लेकर डियर कामरेड के ट्रेलर तक, इस हफ्ते चर्चा में रही साउथ की ये खबरें

13 जुलाई 2019

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
SSC Exam Live Counselling

ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लें और जानें कैसे करें SSC परीक्षाओं की तैयारी
Salman Khan
Bollywood

स्टारडम खोने के डर को लेकर ये क्या बोल गए सलमान, जानकर फैंस को लग सकता है झटका

13 जुलाई 2019

sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी ने इंटरव्यू में खोले दबंग-3 के राज, बोलीं-हीरोइन की छवि तोड़ने का मौका 'खानदानी शफाखाना'

13 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

इन 5 फिल्मों में दिख चुकी हैं 'हकूना मटाटा!' जैसी दोस्ती, लूटीं खूब सुर्खियां

13 जुलाई 2019

Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

बेटे रणवीर के बर्थडे को रवीना ने खास अंदाज में किया सेलिब्रेट, तस्वीर पर छोड़ा खास मैसेज

13 जुलाई 2019

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

'फोर्ब्स' की लिस्ट में शामिल अक्षय की कमाई सुन तापसी पन्नू ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट, जवाब मिला-माफ करो

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan
Bollywood

फिल्म के 28 साल पूरा करते ही पूजा भट्ट हुईं इमोशनल, बोलीं- 'बहुत मुश्किल से संभालकर रखी हैं यादें'

13 जुलाई 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा ने गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, देखें सगाई से हनीमून तक की तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

Saurabh Shukla
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान दबंग 3 के राइटर पर भड़के सौरभ शुक्ला, सेट पर दीं गालियां

13 जुलाई 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद फिर गहराया श्रीदेवी की मौत का रहस्य, मौत से पहले ये थे आखिरी 5 फोटोज

13 जुलाई 2019

शान शाहिद, शाहरुख खान
शान शाहिद, शाहरुख खान - फोटो : Twitter
shah rukh khan, aryan khan
shah rukh khan, aryan khan - फोटो : social media
the lion king
the lion king - फोटो : social media
द लायन किंग
द लायन किंग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
द लायन किंग
द लायन किंग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

350 एकदिवसीय मैचों में इतनी बार रनआउट हो चुके हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

भारत के विश्व कप 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड से हारकर बाहर हो जाने के बाद, पूरे देश की निगाह सिर्फ एक ही शख्स पर टिकी हुई है और वह हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी। आखिर कैसे विकेटों के बीच इतना तेज दौड़ने वाले खिलाड़ी रन आउट हो गया।

13 जुलाई 2019

सुपर 30 1:11

छात्रों के लिए सुपर 30 की खास स्क्रीनिंग, सितारों की चमक इन छात्रों के सामने पड़ी फीकी

13 जुलाई 2019

नेट 01:06

UGC नेट का रिजल्ट शनिवार को होगा घोषित, ऐसे करें चेक

13 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 03:19

कर्नाटक का नाटक: कुमारस्वामी के विश्वास मत लाने के फैसले के बाद विधायकों की घेराबंदी

13 जुलाई 2019

स्नेक मैन 3:09

सांप पकड़ना बना एक शख्स का जुनून, अब तक पकड़े सैकड़ों सांप

13 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited