{"_id":"5a6c078f4f1c1b4d588b4e43","slug":"padmaavat-collection-day-2-box-office-collection-of-sanjay-leela-bhansali-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u094d\u200d\u092a\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, 2 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'बाहुबली' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए 'पद्मावत' ने की छप्परफाड़ कमाई, 2 दिन में निकाल लिया बजट का पैसा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:44 AM IST
विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म ताबड़तोड़ कमाई का सिलसिला जारी है। करणी सेना की धमकियों और हंगामे को दरकिनार करते हुए दर्शकों ने संजय लीला भंसाली, दीपिका और रणवीर का समर्थन किया। इसकी गवाह सिनेमाघरों में उमड़ी दर्शकों की भारी भीड़ रही।
