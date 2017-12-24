Download App
साल 2017 के 5 ऐसे सुपरहिट गाने जो सालभर छाए रहे लोगों की जुबां पर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:03 PM IST
old song launches with new remix

हर साल कई पुराने हिंदी गानों को नए अंदाज में पेश किया जाता है। इनमें से कई गानों को लोग काफी पसंद करते हैं। साल 2017 जाने वाला है और नए साल के वेलकम की तैयारी शुरू हो गई हैं। ऐसे ही कई गाने इस साल भी रीमेक के साथ लॉन्च हुए हैं। तो आइए ले चलते हैं आपकों इस साल के फ्लैशबैक में और सुनाते हैं आपको इस साल लॉन्च हुए बेहतरीन रीमेक गाने...

