नुसरत जहां की पहली हरियाली तीज की तस्वीरें, लाल साड़ी और चूड़े में पति के साथ दिए पोज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 09:35 AM IST
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
बंगाली एक्ट्रेस और टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां अपनी शादी के बाद से लगातार चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं । हाल ही में नुसरत ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं । इसमें वो हरियाली तीज सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं । इस मौके पर नुसरत ने रेड कलर की चंदेरी सिल्क की साड़ी पहनी । नुसरत हर बार की तरह इन तस्वीरों में बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं । 
nusrat jahan hariyali teej 2019 nikhil jain
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
