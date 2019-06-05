अपने डांस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं नोरा फतेही, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने याद दिलाया रमजान

{"_id":"5cf6fec9bdec2207226ebeaf","slug":"nora-fatehi-get-trolled-after-her-dance-video-leaked-in-ramzan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u092e\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cf6fec9bdec2207226ebeaf","slug":"nora-fatehi-get-trolled-after-her-dance-video-leaked-in-ramzan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u092e\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cf6fec9bdec2207226ebeaf","slug":"nora-fatehi-get-trolled-after-her-dance-video-leaked-in-ramzan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u092e\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cf6fec9bdec2207226ebeaf","slug":"nora-fatehi-get-trolled-after-her-dance-video-leaked-in-ramzan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u092e\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cf6fec9bdec2207226ebeaf","slug":"nora-fatehi-get-trolled-after-her-dance-video-leaked-in-ramzan-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u092e\u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nora Fatehi
- फोटो : amar ujala mumbai