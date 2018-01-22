बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a65af9b4f1c1bb1208b4a54","slug":"neetu-chandra-blasts-on-sidhrath-malhotra-over-making-fun-of-bhojpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को एक्ट्रेस नीतू चंद्रा ने लगाई जमकर लताड़, बोलीं- इज्जत के साथ बिहेव करो
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:41 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नीतू चंद्रा ने एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना दी। दरअसल, कुछ हफ्ते पहले सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, मनोज बाजपेयी के साथ अपनी फिल्म 'अय्यारी' का प्रमोशन करने बिग बॉस के घर पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अजीबोगरीब आचरण करते हुए भोजपुरी भाषा का मजाक उड़ाया था। यही उन्हें भारी पड़ गया।
