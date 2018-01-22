बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंदगी ने खोला पुनीश के साथ प्यार का सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया कहां मनाने जा रहे वैलेनटाइनंस डे
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 02:09 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 में फाइनल तक पहुंचने वाले इकलौते कॉमनर रहे पुनीश शर्मा एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। खबर है कि वे घर से बाहर भी बंदगी के साथ टाइम स्पेंट कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में दोनों को दिल्ली के एक क्लब में पार्टी करते हुए देखा गया है। इस दौरान पुनीश-बंदगी ने अपने वैलेनटाइंस डे के प्लान को लेकर भी बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
