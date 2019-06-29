नच बलिए सीजन 9 में सलमान खान के साथ नजर आ सकती है दीप-वीर की जोड़ी

{"_id":"5d17063b8ebc3e3cda1f1a70","slug":"nach-baliye-season-9-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-will-seen-with-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d17063b8ebc3e3cda1f1a70","slug":"nach-baliye-season-9-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-will-seen-with-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d17063b8ebc3e3cda1f1a70","slug":"nach-baliye-season-9-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-will-seen-with-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d17063b8ebc3e3cda1f1a70","slug":"nach-baliye-season-9-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-will-seen-with-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d17063b8ebc3e3cda1f1a70","slug":"nach-baliye-season-9-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-will-seen-with-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091a \u092c\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh deepika
- फोटो : social media