Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Nach Baliye Season 9 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will seen with Salman Khan

नच बलिए सीजन 9 में सलमान खान के साथ नजर आ सकती है दीप-वीर की जोड़ी

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 12:03 PM IST
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण
1 of 5
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जबसे खबर आई है कि इस साल का मोस्ट अवेटेड डांस रियेलिटी शो यानी नच बलिए के सीजन 9 को फिल्मी जगत के दबंग सलमान खान खुद प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं, तबसे ही इस शो को देखने के लिए सलमान के फैंस और इस शो के दर्शकों में बेसब्री बढ़ती जा रही है। 
 
salman khan nach baliye season 9 ranveer singh deepika padukone सलमान खान नच बलिए सीजन 9 रणवीर सिंह दीपिका पादुकोण
Recommended

ira khan
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग वीडियो शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुईं आमिर की बेटी, यूजर ने कहा- 'पिता का नाम बदनाम कर रही'

29 जून 2019

beard look bollywood actors
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' समेत दाढ़ी लुक में बेहद हैंडसम दिखे 5 एक्टर, 'खिलजी' को देख तो हॉल में बजी थीं तालियां

29 जून 2019

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani
Bollywood

शादी की 7वीं सालगिरह पर एशा देओल ने शेयर की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट तस्वीर, पति के लिए लिखा ये खास मैसेज

29 जून 2019

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Bollywood

आमिर की को-एक्ट्रेस ने मां के साथ रोते हुए शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर, पहचानिए कौन हैं ये?

29 जून 2019

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

हरलीन से ब्रेकअप के बाद विक्की कौशल क्या इस एक्ट्रेस को कर रहे डेट, कटरीना से भी जुड़ चुका है नाम

29 जून 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

पोल पकड़कर न्यूयॉर्क में ऐसे पोज दे रहीं मलाइका, अर्जुन ने तस्वीर देखते ही कर दी ये डिमांड

29 जून 2019

More in Bollywood

Parvez Kazi
Bollywood

सलमान खान के हमशक्ल हैं ये 3 शख्स, फैंस भी देखकर खा जाते हैं धोखा

29 जून 2019

Aditya Pancholi, Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

आदित्य पंचोली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी और ट्रोलर्स को शाहिद की मां का जवाब सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

29 जून 2019

Joe Jonas
Bollywood

इस आलीशान महल में होगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के जेठ-जेठानी की शादी, एक रात का खर्च है इतना

29 जून 2019

Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
Bollywood

शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना खान को मिला ये अवॉर्ड, बधाई देने के लिए टूट पड़ा बॉलीवुड

29 जून 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' के बचाव में उतरीं शाहिद कपूर की मां, बोलीं- इसको हॉलीवुड में ऑस्कर मिलता

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

रिश्ता कबूलने के बाद अर्जुन-मलाइका की सामने आईं नई तस्वीरें, न्यूयॉर्क में इस तरह कर रहे एंजॉय

28 जून 2019

Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की इस हीरोइन ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, अब मालदीव में मना रहीं हनीमून, देखिए तस्वीरें

28 जून 2019

Bollywood Actress
Bollywood

अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन के साथ जुड़ा इन 5 एक्ट्रेस का नाम, नंबर 2 ने बंटोरी थी खूब सुर्खियां

28 जून 2019

आथिया शेट्टी
Bollywood

क्या इस क्रिकेटर को डेट कर रही हैं सुनील शेट्टी की बेटी ? सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ी अफवाहें

28 जून 2019

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

पहले तानी बंदूक और फिर सनी लियोनी को मार दी गोली, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया प्रैंक वीडियो

28 जून 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

महज 7 दिन में 'कबीर सिंह' ने एक के बाद एक तोड़ डाले 8 रिकॉर्ड, अब तक कमा चुकी इतने करोड़

28 जून 2019

These 6 Actress Doing Biopic In 2019
Bollywood

इस साल रिलीज होंगी ये 6 बायोपिक, एक फिल्म के लिए तो दीपिका ने बदल लिया पूरा चेहरा

28 जून 2019

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

लंदन में मेट्रो में अकेले घूम रही थीं अनुष्का, तस्वीर सामने आते ही विराट ने किया प्यार भरा कमेंट

28 जून 2019

aditya pancholi
Bollywood

दुष्कर्म मामले में आदित्य पंचोली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सभी आरोपों को बताया गलत

28 जून 2019

Khoobsurat
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में सोनम के साथ कोई एक्टर नहीं करना चाहता था काम, फिर हुई पाकिस्तानी हीरो की एंट्री

28 जून 2019

salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone - फोटो : file photo
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone - फोटो : file photo
Ranveer Singh deepika
Ranveer Singh deepika - फोटो : social media
Recommended Videos

आ गई है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म- आर्टिकल 15, संविधान में दिए इस अधिकार के बारे में जानते हैं आप?

आयुष्मान खुराना अपनी नई फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। संविधान के अनुच्छेद 15 पर बनी ये फिल्म समानता के अधिकार की बात करती है। आइए समझते है क्या है संविधान का अनुच्छेद 15

29 जून 2019

रिश्वत 1:58

लेखपाल की खुलेआम रिश्वतखोरी का वीडियो वायरल, शिकायत के बाद हुआ निलंबित

29 जून 2019

जी 20 समिट 1:13

G20 Osaka Summit: PM मोदी संग ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम मॉरिसन ने ली सेल्फी, मोदी की ट्रंप से मुलाकात

29 जून 2019

भिखारी 1:10

भिखारी की मौत के बाद उसके बैग से निकले इतने रुपये, पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

29 जून 2019

द ऑफिस 2:02

गौहर खान की वेब सीरीज की स्क्रीनिंग पर जुटा सितारों का मेला

28 जून 2019

