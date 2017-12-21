Bigg Boss में सलमान से मिलकर लौटी 'नागिन', अब पार्टी में बैकलेस ड्रेस में दिखीं बोल्ड
टीवी की 'नागिन' यानि एक्ट्रेस मौनी रॉय पिछले कुछ समय से सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। कभी वो सलमान खान के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने बिग बॉस 11 में पहुंच जाती हैं तो कभी बॉलीवुड में जादू चलाने के लिए अक्षय कुमार और सलमान खान के साथ नजर आने लगती हैं। हाल ही में मौनी डायरेक्टर रीमा कागती की फिल्म 'गोल्ड' की रैप अप पार्टी में नजर आईं। इस पार्टी में उनका लुक कुछ ऐसा था जिसे देख कोई भी उनका दिवाना हो जाएगा।
