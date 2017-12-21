Download App
अनुष्का के आते ही विराट की जिंदगी में आई ये गुड न्यूज, 'लेडी लक' ने किंग खान को भी पछाड़ा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli replace Shahrukh Khan as most valuable celebrity

विराट कोहली की जिंदगी में एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा के आते ही एक गुड न्यूज भी आई है। अब तक मैदान के अंदर जलवा दिखाने वाले टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट अब बाजार के भी कप्तान बन चुके हैं। उन्होंने 'किंग खान' को पछाड़ा है।

