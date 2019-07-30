'बहारों फूल बरसाओ' से लेकर 'जो वादा किया' तक, सुनें मोहम्मद रफी के 10 बेहतरीन नगमें

{"_id":"5d4021318ebc3e6c9d3b4f2d","slug":"mohammed-rafi-10-evergreen-song-on-his-death-anniversary-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0913' \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 '\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0924\u0915, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0930\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0947 10 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0917\u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मोहम्मद रफी
- फोटो : file photo