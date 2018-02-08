बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शीशे में खुद को देख रोते थे मिथुन दा, रानी मुखर्जी को बताया जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:41 PM IST
रानी मुखर्जी अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'हिचकी' को जमकर प्रमोट कर रही हैं। इसी बीच वह 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के सेट पर पहुंचीं। शो के दौरान रानी ने मिथुन दा से एक ऐसा सवाल पूछ लिया जिसे सुनकर फेमस एक्टर की आंखे भर आईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a7bf3914f1c1b8e268b8df1","slug":"mithun-chakraborty-shared-personal-experience-with-rani-facing-hichki-on-his-complexion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.