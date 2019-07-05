शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   meezaan jaaferi and ranveer singh dance on song malhari film padmaavat

रणवीर सिंह ने मीजान जाफरी के साथ 'मलहारी' गाने पर किया डांस, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 03:08 PM IST
meezaan
1 of 5
meezaan - फोटो : social media
जावेद जाफरी के बेटे मीजान जाफरी की फिल्म 'मलाल' आज रिलीज हो गई । इस फिल्म में मीजान के साथ शर्मिन सहगल लीड रोल में नजर आ रही हैं । फिल्म रिलीज से पहले स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी, जहां बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज सितारे पहुंचे थे । फिल्म की खबरों के बीच मीजान का एक वीडियो सामने आया है । इसमें वो रणवीर सिंह के साथ डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
meezaan jaaferi sharmin segal malaal mangesh hadawale मीजान जाफरी शर्मिन सहगल मलाल संजय लीला भंसाली sanjay leela bhansali
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sunil grover
Bollywood

सुनील ग्रोवर ने अनोखे अंदाज में किया #BottleCapChallenge, यूजर बोला- भाई जैसा कोई हार्डिच नहीं है

5 जुलाई 2019

navya naveli, meezaan
Bollywood

अफेयर की खबरों के बीच फिर से इस एक्टर के साथ दिखीं अमिताभ की नातिन, देर रात हुईं स्पॉट

5 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
राहुल गांधी
Bollywood

इस्तीफा देते ही उठे बवंडर के बीच राहुल गांधी ने देखी 'आर्टिकल 15', यूजर्स ने किए मिले जुले कमेंट

5 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

पेरिस के बाद अब इटली पहुंचे प्रियंका-निक, रोमांटिक पोज देते तस्वीरें आईं सामने

5 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
अक्षय कुमार और रितेश देशमुख
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के #BottleCapChallenge वीडियो को रितेश ने बताया अपना, खिलाड़ी ने दिया मजेदार जवाब

5 जुलाई 2019

budget
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के तीनों 'खान' की बिग बजट फिल्मों को 'ना' कह चुकी हैं ये हीरोइनें

5 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

'गुलाबो सिताबो' के चक्कर में बिग बी का हुआ ऐसा हाल, रिक्शे में सफर करते देख फैंस भी हैरान

5 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' के 200 करोड़ पार करते ही शाहिद कपूर हुए इमोशनल, बोले- 'आपने उड़ने के लिए दिए पंख'

5 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
Salman Khan
Bollywood

फिल्म 'दबंग' के एक्टर को आया हार्ट अटैक, सलमान खान ने तुरंत की मदद

5 जुलाई 2019

thugs of hindostan, kalank
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर औंधे मुंह गिरी बड़े बजट की ये 5 फिल्में, एक तो साबित हुई 'कलंक'

5 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

कैंसर के बाद एक साल में कितनी बदल गई सोनाली बेंद्रे, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट लिख खुद किया खुलासा

5 जुलाई 2019

budget
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की 5 कम बजट फिल्में, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाए करोड़ों

5 जुलाई 2019

malaika arora, arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन से प्यार के इजहार के बाद फूले नहीं समा रहीं मलाइका, उछलते हुए वीडियो किया शेयर

5 जुलाई 2019

pooja hegde
Bollywood

ऋतिक रोशन की इस हीरोइन को क्या पहचान पाए आप? स्कूल के दिनों में दिखती थीं ऐसी

5 जुलाई 2019

Nusrat Jahan’s wedding reception
Bollywood

नुसरत जहां की रिसेप्शन पार्टी में सीएम ममता बनर्जी समेत शामिल हुईं ये बड़ी हस्तियां

5 जुलाई 2019

nusrat jahan, nikhil jain
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन के बाद नुसरत जहां की नई तस्वीर आई सामने, रोमांटिक अंदाज में पति के साथ दे रहीं पोज

5 जुलाई 2019

bollywood celebs
Bollywood

'बजट' के बारे में अच्छी नॉलेज रखते हैं ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, कोई चलाता है प्रोडक्शन हाउस तो कोई है गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट

5 जुलाई 2019

mira rajput
Bollywood

दोस्त की शादी में पिंक लहंगा पहन पहुंचीं मीरा राजपूत, 'कबीर सिंह' की सक्सेस से हैं बेहद खुश

5 जुलाई 2019

shahid kapoor
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' की सक्सेस पार्टी, शाहिद कपूर और कियारा आडवाणी के साथ पहुंचे कई बड़े स्टार्स

5 जुलाई 2019

zero, race 3, thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

मेकर्स ही नहीं क्या एक्टर्स भी हैं जिम्मेदार, बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के फ्लॉप होने की ये हैं 5 वजहें

5 जुलाई 2019

swara bhasker
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से 4 साल का रिश्ता टूटा? हिमांशु से ब्रेकअप की ये वजह आई सामने

5 जुलाई 2019

बेटी त्रिशाला के साथ संजय दत्त
Bollywood

संजय दत्त की बेटी के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का निधन, त्रिशाला ने लिखा दिल को छू देने वाला पोस्ट

5 जुलाई 2019

meezaan
meezaan - फोटो : social media
Meezaan Jaffrey
Meezaan Jaffrey - फोटो : Social Media
Meezaan Jaffrey
Meezaan Jaffrey - फोटो : instagram
Meezaan
Meezaan - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Meezaan and Sharmin Segal
Meezaan and Sharmin Segal - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

‘कबीर सिंह’ ने लौटाया शाहिद का स्टारडम, सक्सेस पार्टी में देखिए कियारा का करिश्मा

शाहिद कपूर और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर फिल्म कबीर सिंह ने 13 दिन में 200 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। फिल्म सक्सेस के बाद निर्माताओं ने रखी ये सक्सेस पार्टी। सक्सेस पार्टी में प्रोड्यूसर भूषण कुमार, संदीप रेड्डी वंगा समेत कई लोग पहुंचे।

5 जुलाई 2019

बजट 3:01

देखिए, बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पिटारे से किसको क्या मिला

5 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:06

ITBP के जवानों ने अमरनाथ यात्रियों को बचाया, एक स्ट्रेचर पर दो रोगी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

5 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी 2:11

इस्तीफे के बाद राहुल गांधी का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, ये फिल्म देखने पहुंचे सिनेमाघर

5 जुलाई 2019

इंदौर 1:06

जमींदोज हुआ इंदौर का मकान, जिसके लिए भाजपा विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय ने चलाया था 'बल्ला'

5 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited