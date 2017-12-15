ऐसी हो गई है मल्लिका शेरावत की हालत, किराया नहीं देने पर मकान मालिक ने किया बेघर
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मल्लिका शेरावत के निजी जिंदगी में परेशानियों ने अपना जमावड़ा लगा दिया है। पहले बॉलीवुड में काम न मिलना और अब उनके मकान मालिक ने उन्हें घर से ही निकाल दिया है। खबर है कि उन्हें और उनके फ्रेंच ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को पेरिस के एक अपार्टमेंट से इसलिए निकाल दिया गया क्योंकि उन्होंने किराया ही नहीं चुकाया था।
