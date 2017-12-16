Download App
'छोटी ड्रेस' को लेकर इंस्टाग्राम पर ट्रोल हुईं मलाइका, ऐसे आए कमेंट शर्म आएगी आपको

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 01:43 PM IST
malaika arora get trolled for her short dress in party ugly comments in instagram

दो दिन पहले बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अपने कुछ खास दोस्‍तों के साथ एक प्री-क्रिसमस पार्टी की थी। इस पार्टी में मलाइका के खास दोस्तों के अलावा फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई लोग शामिल हुए थे। इस पार्टी की तस्वीरों ने सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा दी थी लेकिन लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा जिसे लेकर बात की वो है मलाइका अरोड़ा की हॉट एंड बोल्ड ड्रेस। 

