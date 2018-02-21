बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10 करोड़ में पूरी होगी सुपर 30 के ऋतिक रोशन की डिमांड, मुंबई में बनेगा एक और 'बिहार'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 01:01 PM IST
ऋतिक रोशन जल्द ही फिल्म सुपर 30 में आनंद कुमार का किरदार निभाते दिखेंगे। फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू भी हो गई है। खबर है कि फिल्म के लिए मुंबई में ही एक पटना तैयार किया जाएगा। फिलहाल उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी में फिल्म के पहले शेड्यूल की शूटिंग चल रही है। खबर है कि जल्द ही यहां शूटिंग खत्म कर पूरी यूनिट मुंबई के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी।
