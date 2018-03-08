शहर चुनें

श्रीदेवी को याद कर भावुक हुए महेश भट्ट, कहा- 'तेज बुखार में घंटों पानी में शूटिंग करती थीं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 04:39 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के मंझे हुए डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट एक रियलिटी शो में पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने श्रीदेवी को याद किया। उन्होंने बताया कि श्रीदेवी अपने शॉट को बेहतर बनाने के लिए किस हद तक जाती थीं।
