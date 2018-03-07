बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'लवरात्रि' के सेट से शूटिंग की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, रोमांस करते दिखे आयुष-वरीना
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 06:57 PM IST
सलमान खान के जीजा यानी कि आयुष शर्मा जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग इस वक्त गुजरात के वडोदरा में चल रही हैं। इस बीच फिल्म के सेट से शूटिंग की पहली तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसमें आयुष वरीना के साथ रोमांटिक गाने की रिहर्सल करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
