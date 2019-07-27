शहर चुनें

कृति सैनन का जन्मदिन और आशा भोसले का मजेदार ट्वीट सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 06:40 AM IST
Kriti Sanon and Asha Bhosle
Kriti Sanon and Asha Bhosle - फोटो : Social Media
जन्मदिन से एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुई कृति सेनन की फिल्म 'अर्जुन पटियाला' को क्रिटिक्स ने कुछ खास नहीं सराहा। लेकिन इससे पहले कई फिल्मों में उनके किरदार को लेकर काफी तारीफ हुई है। आज कृति अपना 29वां जन्मदिन मना रहीं हैं। कृति का जन्म 27 जुलाई 1990 नई दिल्ली मे हुआ था। उनके पिता राहुल सेनन एक सी.ए हैं जबकि उनकी मां गीता सेनन दिल्ली विश्वविधालय में प्रोफसर हैं। कृति खुद भी इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने नोएडा के कॉलेज से बी.टेक किया है।

पढ़ें: B'Day Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंजीनियरिंग छोड़ बॉलीवुड में रखा था कदम, पहली फिल्म से मचाया धमाल
kriti sanon birthday asha bhosle amjad khan mob lynching chetan bhagat yog guru ira trivedi sunny deol dharmendra entertainment news
Kriti Sanon and Asha Bhosle
Kriti Sanon and Asha Bhosle - फोटो : Social Media
Sholay
Sholay - फोटो : Social Media
Ira Trivedi and Chetan Bhagat
Ira Trivedi and Chetan Bhagat - फोटो : Social Media
Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle - फोटो : Social Media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
